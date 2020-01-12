Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and Kopin (NYSE:KOPN) Critical Survey

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Aquantia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aquantia and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $120.78 million 3.96 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -45.66 Kopin $24.47 million 1.60 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -0.97

Aquantia has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -43.65% -45.02% -34.83% Kopin -116.39% -69.67% -51.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Aquantia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Aquantia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aquantia and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aquantia presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.14%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $1.76, suggesting a potential upside of 278.33%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Aquantia.

Summary

Aquantia beats Kopin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

