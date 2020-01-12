ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $34,974.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

