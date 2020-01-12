ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,612,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ArcBest by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

