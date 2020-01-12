Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart and OKEx. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, IDEX, Bibox, Bithumb, CoinBene, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

