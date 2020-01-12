Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $870,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $880,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $910,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.27 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

