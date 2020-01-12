Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcosa by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

