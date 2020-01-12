Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,450 shares of company stock worth $228,601. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

