Asgard (ASG) Market Capitalization Tops $263,460.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Asgard token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Asgard has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asgard has a market cap of $263,460.00 and $10.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

