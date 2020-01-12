Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $134.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.30 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $140.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $600.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $604.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $666.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.36 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

