Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ASMB. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.