ATBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $44,569.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $44,569.00 and $40,310.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00640955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

