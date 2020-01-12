Atheios (ATH) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,189.00 and $38.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.