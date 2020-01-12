ATLANT Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $145.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

