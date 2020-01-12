Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 831,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of BCEL opened at $14.61 on Friday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.