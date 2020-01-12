Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $20.21 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.