Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 174.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 176% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 174.9% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $428.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052236 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078069 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,114.97 or 0.99538606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00054483 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001494 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

