Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avalon Globocare stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Avalon Globocare has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 164.86% and a negative net margin of 1,081.80%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

