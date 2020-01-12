Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 457,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

In other Bancorp news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.35. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.