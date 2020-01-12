Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

