Bata Price Reaches $0.0282 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 103.1% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market capitalization of $142,709.00 and $2,730.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00617498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009946 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

