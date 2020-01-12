BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

