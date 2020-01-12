Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.