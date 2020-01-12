Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of BECN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

