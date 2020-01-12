Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $21,382.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 212,328,406 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

