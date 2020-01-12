Bela Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $91,111.00 and $184.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00617498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009946 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,216,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,698,099 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

