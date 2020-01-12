BetterBetting (BETR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $85,001.00 and $39.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

