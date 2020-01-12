BidiPass (BDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $658,102.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $3.82 million and $658,102.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

