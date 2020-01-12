Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,918.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

