BitBall Price Tops $0.0013 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $170,883.00 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,100.81 or 0.99528866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054713 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,279,279 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

