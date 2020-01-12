Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $806,594.00 and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.