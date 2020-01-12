Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $267.56 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $267.56 or 0.03278329 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ACX, Kraken and C2CX. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.87 billion and approximately $2.48 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,156.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00655445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,218,550 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, ACX, CoinTiger, Bitstamp, CoinFalcon, BitBay, Bitbank, GOPAX, WazirX, Zebpay, COSS, Mercado Bitcoin, Bit2C, bitFlyer, Indodax, RightBTC, CEX.IO, Bisq, Buda, TOPBTC, Liquid, BtcTrade.im, OTCBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Zaif, Cryptomate, CPDAX, Exmo, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Allcoin, Cryptopia, C2CX, Upbit, Mercatox, Huobi, Bitbns, WEX, BitForex, Binance, BTC Markets, Trade Satoshi, xBTCe, Bitsane, BiteBTC, Coinhub, Koinex, Gatecoin, Ovis, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Coinsuper, Kuna, Livecoin, Coinbe, Exrates, DragonEX, QuadrigaCX, ChaoEX, Coinfloor, UEX, EXX, Coinsquare, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, DSX, Korbit, Bittylicious, Graviex, Bibox, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Liqui, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitso, BTCC, ABCC, Coinroom, Poloniex, Cobinhood, cfinex, BigONE, Coinone, OKEx, Negocie Coins, Tidex, CoinExchange, YoBit, CoinBene, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Bitinka, Bitfinex, HBUS, OKCoin International, SouthXchange, Independent Reserve, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEx, Coindeal, QBTC, BitMarket, Gate.io, Coinrail, FCoin, Kucoin, Koinim, Koineks, B2BX and IDCM. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

