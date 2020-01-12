Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Hits Market Capitalization of $78,027.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $78,027.00 and $931.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052006 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,115.19 or 0.99132835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053363 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

