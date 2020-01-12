Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $4.44 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00054385 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $597,935.00 and approximately $18,330.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003801 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001108 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,522 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

