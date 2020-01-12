bitJob 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. bitJob has a market cap of $18,732.00 and $6.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, bitJob has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01963385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00188434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

