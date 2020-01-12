Blacer Coin (BLCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00166467 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

