BLAST Price Hits $0.0005 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $52,022.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004658 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000658 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

