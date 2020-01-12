BLOC.MONEY Achieves Market Cap of $66,594.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and TradeOgre. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $66,594.00 and $43.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 13,131,942 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

