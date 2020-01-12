Blockport Price Reaches $0.0360 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.03 million and $44,183.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockport has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

