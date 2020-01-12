BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.67

Media stories about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a news sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON:BHI traded down GBX 10.28 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.32). 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.24. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s payout ratio is presently 1.39%.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.