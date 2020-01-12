BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $659,121.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $659,121.00 and $40,585.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00008436 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052006 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,115.19 or 0.99132835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053363 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,242 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

