Bottos Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $520,949.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinEgg and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BigONE, IDEX, OTCBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

