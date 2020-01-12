botXcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703,486.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $48.44 million and $703,486.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

