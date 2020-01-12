BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0326 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $22,547.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007608 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

