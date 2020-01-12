BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.