BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,120.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

