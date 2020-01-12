Brokerages Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will report $834.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $831.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $840.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 223,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

