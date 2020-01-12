Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will post $54.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.74 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $44.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $216.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.26 million to $220.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.36 million to $243.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alithya Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alithya Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

