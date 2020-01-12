Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post sales of $9.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $8.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $39.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.73 billion to $40.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.89 billion to $41.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

MS stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

