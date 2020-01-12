BTU Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $9.43 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $4,406.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

