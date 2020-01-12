Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report $119.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.10 million. Calix reported sales of $115.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $423.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $423.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $454.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

CALX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

